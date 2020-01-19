CHICAGO (CBS) — Police issued an alert Sunday following a pair of incidents in Logan Square in which someone smashed windows and stole cash from businesses.
In both incidents, the burglar used a rock or brick to shatter the window of the business, and then entered, police said. The burglar then stole cash and ran off.
The incidents happened at 3 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18 in the 3100 block of West Logan Boulevard, and Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the 2600 block of North Kedzie Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.