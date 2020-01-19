CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were searching Sunday evening for a car whose driver hit an 86-year-old man in the Albany Park neighborhood late last month.
On Sunday, Dec. 29 around 8:15 p.m., the man was crossing the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue when the car hit him, police said.
The man was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital. The driver did not provide his information to the man, police said.
The car is described as a black four-door Honda Civic, which was last seen headed east on Lawrence Avenue from Drake Avenue.
Police released a photo of the car and also of a man they said was the driver, holding a six-pack of aluminum cans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.