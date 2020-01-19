



— Monday is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and there are many events around the area to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Among those are family-friendly volunteer events organized by the Honeycomb Project. Timmy Arnold, development manager for the nonprofit, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot Sunday morning to talk about those opportunities.

“At the Honeycomb Project, we really believe that kids and families have such a vital role to play in local volunteering,” Arnold said. “That’s why nearly every weekend throughout the year, we invite families to come out all around the city and join us for projects.”

For this Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Honeycomb Project is partnering with the Obama Foundation for opportunities at two sites.

The first is at the Ignite Drop-In Resource Center for unstably housed young people, 5500 S. Indiana Ave., where volunteers will be packing healthy, fresh meals to donate to the hungry. The second is at La Rabida Children’s Hospital, 6501 S. Promontory Dr., where volunteers will distribute handmade toys and other comfort items to the sick children.

Arnold emphasized that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day should not be a day off, but a day on.

“It’s about extending a hand in friendship, really giving back to communities, and honoring Dr. King’s legacy, and the sooner that we can instill that idea within children, the better,” Arnold said.

For people who are excited about getting started volunteering, Arnold advised five tips:

1) Think local – there are many resources around us.

2) Rally your neighbors to become passionate about what we’re passionate about.

3) Create a giving habit.

4) Listen and learn – listen to your children’s interests, and base the projects you choose on that.

5) Do your homework.