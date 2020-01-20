Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Monday morning temperatures are colder than average with lake effect snow showers.

CBS 2 Megan Glaros said the morning showers are expected to end around noon.

Monday’s high temperature will be in the mid 20s and conditions will be mostly sunny by the afternoon.

Tuesday temperatures will be in the 20s and then above-average temperatures are back by Wednesday.

It has been a warm winter so far. The average temperature from Dec. 1 and Jan. 15 was  7.2 degrees above normal.

From Dec. 1 to Jan. 15, there was an average of 4.8 inches of snow, the norm is 13.2 inches.

 

 