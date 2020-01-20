CHICAGO (CBS)– The American Red Cross needs your help.
They are in serious need of type-O blood donations.
There is a less than three-day supply of the blood, and if they don’t get donations soon patients may be impacted.
Type-O is the most rare blood type, just 7% of U.S. residents have it, so if you do, you’re encouraged to help out by donating.
Donors of all blood types especially types O positive and O negative are urged to make an appointment to give blood now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Arlington Heights
2/13/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Northwest Community Hospital, 800 W. Central Rd
Chicago
1/19/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Second Unitarian Church, 656 W Barry
1/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., 121 West Wacker Dr., 121 West Wacker Dr.
1/22/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield
1/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., DePaul University Ray Meyer Fitness and Recreation Center, 2235 N. Sheffield
1/27/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rush University Medical Center, 1650 West Harrison Street
1/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
1/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ann & Robert H Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, 225 E. Chicago Ave.
1/31/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., American Red Cross Chicago Chapter, 2200 West Harrison Street
2/2/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Old St. Mary’s Church, 1500 S. Michigan Avenue
2/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Robert Morris University, 401 S. State Street
2/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker Drive
2/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Keller Williams Chicago Lakeview, 1525 W Belmont Ave
2/20/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Warde Academic Center, 3700 W. 103rd Street
Evanston
1/24/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Northwestern University – Phi Kappa Psi, 2247 Sheridan
Forest Park
2/9/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., St John Lutheran Church, 305 Circle Ave.
Glencoe
2/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Takiff Center, 999 Green Bay Rd
Maywood
2/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Loyola University Center for Fitness, 2160 S. First Ave
Palos Heights
2/9/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Humanitarian Relief Foundation, 6450 W College Dr
2/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Ozinga Chapel, 6601 W. College Drive
River Forest
2/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., River Forest West Suburban Temple Har Zion, 1040 North Harlem
Schaumburg
2/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Cavalry Logistics, 895 American Lane
Tinley Park
2/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Chicago Heat & Frost Insulators & Allied Workers Local 17, 18520 Spring Creek
Wilmette
1/31/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wilmette Community Recreation Center, 3000 Glenview Rd
Aurora
2/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Eola Community Center, 555 S. Eola Road
Downers Grove
2/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Ave
Lisle
2/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Krasa Center, 5700 College Road
Roselle
2/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Clarke, 159 N Garden Ave
Minooka
1/31/2020: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Towneplace Suites by Marriott, 630 Bob Blair Rd.
Sheldon
2/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sheldon Community Center, 104 S.Fourth
Watseka
1/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., The Arc of Iroquois County, 700 E Elm Street
Kankakee
Bourbonnais
1/24/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bourbonnais Fire Department, 1080 Armour Rd.
Bradley
1/23/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bradley Village Hall, 147 S.Michigan
1/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bradley Village Hall, 147 S.Michigan
2/6/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bradley Village Hall, 147 S.Michigan
2/13/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bradley Village Hall, 147 S.Michigan
2/20/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bradley Village Hall, 147 S.Michigan
Herscher
2/3/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 E. Third
Kankakee
2/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Riverside Medical Center, 350 N. Wall
Momence
2/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Momence Fire Department, 15 N Pine
Grayslake
2/3/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Andrew Episcopal Church, 31 Park Ave
Gurnee
1/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Members Church of God International, 3575 E. Grand Ave
Lake Forest
1/29/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Gorton Community Center, 400 E Illinois Rd
Lincolnshire
2/20/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sedgebrook, 800 Audubon Way
Round Lake
1/21/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Round Lake Area Public Library, 906 Hart Rd
Joliet
2/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt
2/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Joliet Junior College, 1215 Houbolt
2/14/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Louis Joliet Mall, 3340 Mall Loop Drive
Wilmington
2/20/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Wilmington High School, 209 Wildcat Court