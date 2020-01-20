CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago firefighter was injured Monday afternoon while helping extinguish an extra-alarm blaze at a church in the Roseland neighborhood.

The fire started around noon on the second floor Beacon Light Ministries at 11034 S. Michigan Av., according to a Fire Department spokesperson.

1237 2-11 at 11034 S Michigan Ave 50 X 75 2 story ordinary fire on 2nd floor initially. Now roof is collapsed CFD is in defensive mode has been struck out on the orders of 2-1-25 @ 1310. Companies chasing hot spots. No injuries no transports. pic.twitter.com/sf0DCQmveE — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 20, 2020

Firefighters encountered problems with a fire hydrant at the scene – although it was not immediately clear if that hydrant was frozen or broken – and the Fire Department eventually called in a 2-11 alarm to bring in extra crews.

The roof and part of the front wall on the second floor collapsed in the blaze.

Bishop Jerome Powell said he was taking a group of kids to the museum for Martin Luther King Day, when he got a call about the fire.

The pastor at Beacon Light Ministries was taking kids to the museum this holiday when he got the call that a fire destroyed the church & helping hands ministry which provides food, clothes & supplies for the underprivileged. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/iOzcRBBRjP — Chris Tye (@TVTye) January 20, 2020

Powell said the church has an attached community outreach building; used for donated items such as food, clothing, furniture, and school supplies for the needy. Powell said it’s all gone.

The fire was extinguished by about 1:30 p.m., but crews remained on the scene to monitor hot spots.

One firefighter suffered a minor laceration during the fire, and was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for treatment.