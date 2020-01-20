CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are warning residents about a series of carjackings in the Chicago area.
All of the incidents involve men, targeting women at gunpoint.
Police said in these cases, two or three guys walked up to a woman sitting or standing near her car and threaten her with a gun before driving away with her car.
All carjackings were on the South Side near Washington Park and Jackson Park and happened within the last ten days.
Two were on east 49th Street. A third was on South Michigan ave.
A woman was carjacked Sunday around 6:30 p.m. on South Dorchester Avenue.
But it doesn’t end there.
CBS 2 looked at similar carjackings, this time in Morgan Park in the Washington Heights neighborhood.
It’s the same pattern, with the suspects threatening women with a gun. Police said they also involve two to three male suspects in their early twenties.
So far, police haven’t been able to find any of these carjackers yet.