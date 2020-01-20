CHICAGO (CBS) — A 74-year-old man was stabbed to death during a family argument Sunday night in the West Town neighborhood, and police said a suspect is in custody.
Police said two family members got into a fight shortly before 9 p.m. at a home on the 2100 block of West Randolph Street.
A 38-year-old man pulled out a knife during the fight, and stabbed 74-year-old James Tate several times in the chest and arms, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.
Tate was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the man who stabbed him fled the scene, but was arrested a short time later. Detectives also recovered the weapon used in the stabbing.
Charges were pending Monday morning.
Area Central detectives were investigating.