CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot Tuesday evening in West Englewood.
The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Wolcott Avenue.
Two boys, ages 17 and 15, were on the sidewalk when a black vehicle pulled up, police said.
Two people got out of the vehicle, took out a gun, and demanded the boys’ property, police said.
The 17-year-old victim ran, and the suspect fired shots – striking him once in the chest. The boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was reported in fair condition.
The 15-year-old boy was not shot or injured.
Lindblom Math & Science Academy is on the block where the shooting happened, but police could not confirm whether the boys were students there.
The suspects then fled the scene and no one was in custody Tuesday night.