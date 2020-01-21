CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s been a sunny winter day in Northern Illinois, but that’s about to change.
An advancing weather system will increase our clouds on Wednesday and, eventually, bring some rain and snow into the picture by Wednesday night and Thursday.
The good news is that we’re bringing our temperatures up on a southerly wind. Temps will be more seasonable in the coming days.
Once again, we’re looking at a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the type of precipitation we’ll see. Areas to the far west and northwest may see a long period of light, accumulating, snow. Others will periods of snow, some snow/rain, and just plain rain.
Yuck.
We’ll have a better handle on where that line will fall over the next 12 hours. This weather system begins bringing us precipitation late Wednesday night through early Saturday.
Tuesday night will be partly cloudy in the lower 20s. The high rises to the mid-30s on Wednesday, with a low near 30 Wednesday night. The high will also be in the mid-30s as the precipitation moves on Thursday.