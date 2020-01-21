CHICAGO (CBS) — The race to contain the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus.

Passengers arriving at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport will be screened for the virus.

For the first time, an American has been diagnosed with the illness.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams has the story from O’Hare.

By the end of the week, O’Hare will be one five American airports screening for symptoms of the coronavirus. The federal health will be stationed at the international terminal as travelers come in from Wuhan, China.

Only one flight flew into O’Hare Tuesday afternoon from China, from Shanghai, more than 400 miles from Wuhan. That’s where it’s believed the coronavirus originated. Six people have died in China with 300 infected.

Now word a man in Washington state is recovering from the pneumonia-like illness after visiting the Wuhan area. He is in good condition.

The first human infection with new #coronavirus (#2019-nCoV) has been reported in the US in a person who recently traveled to Wuhan, China. Additional cases in travelers have been reported in Thailand, Japan, and The Republic of Korea. https://t.co/bbH7gGPuyh pic.twitter.com/cGvFc4DYDZ — CDC (@CDCgov) January 21, 2020

The coronavirus is transmitted between people, and from animals to people, though the Centers for Disease Control said the risk for Americans is low, health officials here are on alert.

The outbreak of the infectious disease comes as millions prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year. Workers are disinfecting the streets of Wuhan and precautions are ramping up in the United States, including Chicago.

At O’Hare, screeners will check passengers who have flown in from Wuhan for symptoms.

Travelers coming into the United States will be funneled into the five airports. In addition to O’Hare are airports in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Atlanta.

Coronavirus feels a lot like a common cold. Symptoms include a runny nose, cough, sore throat and fever.