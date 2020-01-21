  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs acquired reliever Travis Lakins from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old right-hander debuted with Boston last season and posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games. He was 3-4 with six saves and a 4.60 ERA in 40 appearances for Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Cubs finished third in the NL Central at 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

