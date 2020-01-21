CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana in west suburban Lisle on Monday, in what might be the first pot-related DUI case in the state since recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois this year.
Around 7:20 p.m. Monday, Lisle police officers responded to a head-on crash near the intersection of Route 53 and Main Street.
Police said 20-year-old Cole Dixon, of Wheaton, was driving south on Route 53, when he crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with another car. Police said the other driver was a 54-year-old man.
Neither driver was injured in the crash.
Lisle Police Deputy Chief Ron Wilke said Dixon failed a field sobriety test, and officers found marijuana in his vehicle.
Dixon was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of cannabis, and improper lane usage, according to Wilke.
Dixon was processed and released on bail. Court information was not immediately available.