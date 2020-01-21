Chicago's O'Hare To Begin Testing For CoronavirusThe coronavirus is transmitted between people, and from animals to people, though the Centers for Disease Control said the risk for Americans is low, health officials here are on alert.

Some Relieved At Temporary Shutdown Of Waukegan Medline Plant, Others Wonder Why They Didn't KnowSome Waukegan residents were breathing a sigh of relief on Tuesday, after a nearby plant that emits a potentially cancer-causing chemical shut down – for now.

MISSING: Phillip Divittorio, 60, Last Seen In Joliet In DecemberPhillip "Little Phil" Divittorio, 60, was supposed to board a Rock Island District train at the Metra station in Joliet on Dec. 4, but hasn't been seen since, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Man Charged With Driving While High On Pot After Head-On Crash In LisleCole Dixon's arrest might be the first pot-related DUI case in the state since recreational cannabis became legal in Illinois this year.