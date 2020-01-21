ORLAND PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Orland Park arrested a teen this week who smashed into two squad cars as he fled from officers earlier this month.
In December, Orland Park police identified Reno McMahan, 19, of Palos Hills, as a suspect in car burglaries in the southwest suburb. He was also wanted by Frankfort police for suspected burglary, and Palos Hills police for suspected domestic battery.
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Orland Park police tried to arrest McMahan at 9750 Crescent Park Circle, but McMahan did not go with them. He was driving a car at the time and he smashed into two squad cars and one parked car before fleeing the scene, police said.
A warrant was obtained for McMahan’s arrest, and on Monday of this week, Orland Park police detectives found him hiding out in an apartment in Park Forest.
Orland Park police obtained a search warrant and this time, McMahan was arrested, police said.
McMahan is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, criminal damage to state-supported property, aggravated fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.
McMahan appeared Tuesday in Bridgeview Court, where his bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Peter Felice. He is due back in court on Feb. 18.