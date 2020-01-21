  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train hit a milk truck late Tuesday afternoon in the Edgebrook community.

The Milwaukee District North train hit the truck near Lehigh, Caldwell, and Central avenues, which form a triangle just south of Devon Avenue.

The Fire Department said the truck was carrying several gallons of milk, and milk ended up spilling at the scene.

Several firefighters responded.

The Milwaukee District North Line runs all the way to Fox Lake. Delays were expected to be extensive.

