CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted for murder in Michigan was arrested Tuesday morning in west suburban Montgomery, following a nearly four-hour standoff with police and federal marshals.
Kane County Sheriff’s police said, around 5:15 a.m., Montgomery police and the U.S. Marshals Service requested their assistance with the sighting of 35-year-old Scott Jones, who is wanted in the shooting death of 20-year-old Antonio Reese-Manley in Kalamazoo in September.
Montgomery police had initially responded to a domestic violence call at the home, but learned Jones might be inside.
Kane County Sheriff’s SWAT team members and negotiators responded to the scene to try to negotiate Jones’ surrender. During the standoff, three adults and two children left the home, leaving Jones inside with a baby girl.
Shortly before 9 a.m., SWAT officers entered the home and arrested Jones without incident.
Police said the infant inside was sleeping at the time, and was not harmed.
Jones was being taken to the Kane County Jail to await extradition to Michigan.