Filed Under:Chicago News, Joliet, Missing Man

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than a month, after he was last seen at a Metra train station in Joliet.

Phillip “Little Phil” Divittorio, 60, was supposed to board a Rock Island District train at the Metra station in Joliet on Dec. 4, but hasn’t been seen since, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Phillip Divittorio (Source: Chicago Police)

Divittorio is known to frequent the McKinley Park neighborhood, and might be in need of medical attention, police said.

He is a 5-foot-2, 130-pound white man, with gray hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos.

Police did not have a description of the clothing he was wearing when he went missing, but said he was carrying a blue duffel bag.

Anyone who sees him should call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.

 