CHICAGO (CBS) — A police chase came to a crashing end in Lincoln Square Tuesday night.
It started miles away at California and Milwaukee avenues in Logan Square. Police said someone inside a car started firing at them.
Officers chased the car, with at least three people inside, through Wicker Park and then north all the way to Western and Montrose avenues in Lincoln Square – where the vehicle crashed.
A view from Chopper 2 showed ambulances arriving and rushing off. A fire truck was also at the scene and firefighters were using ladders for reasons not immediately clear.
CBS 2 has learned at least three people are in custody, and at least one was injured and taken to the hospital.
The intersection of Western and Montrose avenues remained closed and roped off with crime scene tape as of 10 p.m.