Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a sunny day and warmer temperatures are on the way.

Tuesday’s high temperature is around 28 degrees. Temperatures will begin warning back up into the 30s on Wednesday.

Mixed precipitation begins on Thursday and is expected to be on-and-off through Saturday.

Meteorologists are predicting Chicago areas could get around 1 to 2 inches of snow, but CBS 2 will provide updates throughout the week.