CHICAGO (CBS)– Tuesday is going to be a sunny day and warmer temperatures are on the way.
Sunny and Upper 20s today! Nice and easy, but cold. pic.twitter.com/r6GWHj3ol9
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 21, 2020
Tuesday’s high temperature is around 28 degrees. Temperatures will begin warning back up into the 30s on Wednesday.
Mixed precip Thursday – Saturday, but milder temps too pic.twitter.com/W9JwEYH8Da
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 21, 2020
Mixed precipitation begins on Thursday and is expected to be on-and-off through Saturday.
Meteorologists are predicting Chicago areas could get around 1 to 2 inches of snow, but CBS 2 will provide updates throughout the week.