CHICAGO (CBS) — A 38-year-old man has been charged with stabbing a 74-year-old relative to death during a family fight on Sunday in West Town.

Michael Tate, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder.

Tate was arrested Sunday night, minutes after stabbing 74-year-old James Tate several times in the chest and arms in the bedroom of the elder Tate’s home on the 2100 block of West Randolph Street.

Michael Tate (Source: Chicago Police)

Police have said the stabbing stemmed from a fight between the older and younger Tate. Authorities have said the two are related, but have not said exactly how.

James Tate was taken to Stroger Hospital after the stabbing, and was pronounced dead. An autopsy on Tuesday determined he died of multiple sharp force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The younger Tate was arrested shortly fleeing the scene of the stabbing, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said.

Michael Tate was due to appear in bond court on Tuesday afternoon.

 