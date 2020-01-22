CHICAGO (CBS) — A Waukegan man has been charged with driving under the influence of cocaine and alcohol in a crash that killed one person and injured two others last May in Beach Park.

Juan Aguiar, 37, has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, one count of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, and one count of aggravated driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs.

Lake County Sheriff’s police said Aguiar was driving south on Kenosha Road around 2:30 a.m. on May 12, when he ran a stop sign at Green Bay Road, hit an embankment, and then crashed into the Benton Township Assessor’s Office.

Aguiar was critically injured in the crash, police said.

A 23-year-old man who was in the rear passenger’s seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 23-year-old man, who was in the front passenger’s seat, was airlifted to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Aguiar was arrested at his home Tuesday, after an investigation determined he had been driving under the influence of alcohol and cocaine during the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bond.

He is due back in court Thursday afternoon.