CHICAGO (CBS) — This offseason has been one of change for the Chicago Fire FC — new ownership, a new stadium, new branding, new team core, and now a new head honcho.
Raphael Wicky was introduced Wednesday as the ninth head coach of the Fire.
The 42-year old Wicky, a native of Switzerland, brings 27 years of experience as a player and a coach in Europe and the U.S. He vowed to make sure his team always plays hard and with passion. He also knows Fire fans want a winner badly but says it will take time.
“I can only guarantee that we’ll work hard,” said Wicky. “That was one of the first message, and hard work you create emotion. Fans want to see emotion, so we have to create emotions on our team, emotions on the field so that the fans come, the fans leave happy.”
Fire Defender Jonathan Bornstein actually played with Wicky about a decade ago.
“I played with him at Chivas USA,” said Bornstein. “It’s when he came to the MLS for one year. Unbelievable how things happen. 12 years later, now he’s a coach and I’m really looking forward now to playing under him.”