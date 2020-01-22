CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow showers could be coming late Wednesday, and active weather will persist all the way up until Saturday.
A weak, slow-moving system will bring light the snow, mixed with some rain starting Wednesday night.
Most of the snow with this next system will lead to light accumulation. But with temperatures above freezing, much will melt through the day.
Half an inch to an inch of snow is possible Wednesday night. On Thursday, look for light snow mixed with rain – and a total of 1 to 2 inches of accumulation possible.
Look for rain mixed with snow again on Friday, and the light wintry mix persisting through midday Saturday.
Temperatures rise after this system exits, but clouds linger for most of next week.