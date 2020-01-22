Sox Player's 'Kopech Kut' Raises Money To Help Kids In NeedA sold-out Soxfest is just a few days and their young promising right-hander Michael Kopech might be the most excited player to get going again. Kopech has been recovering from Tommy John surgery and it's been a long year for him and his hair. As CBS 2's Matt Zahn tells us, he's sporting a new look for a great cause.

11 minutes ago