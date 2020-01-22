CHICAGO (CBS) — A man in his 90s and a 2-year-old child were hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition late Wednesday afternoon after a fire broke out in the South Side’s Burnside neighborhood.
The fire broke out in a two-flat at 735 E. 91st St. just west of Cottage Grove Avenue. The fire was out by the early evening hours, but the front windows of the first-floor unit were busted out.
The Fire Department called a still-and-box alarm response and also sent multiple ambulances to the scene. Neighbors knew people were inside.
Firefighters got the fire out, and then went inside and found the victims. The child and the older man, who was believed to be the child’s grandfather, were pulled out of a bedroom, the Fire Department said.
The Fire Department tweeted that the man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and the child to the U of C’s Comer Children’s Hospital, both in serious-to-critical condition. Paramedics performed CPR on the child at the scene before the child was taken to the hospital.
Both the child and the older man suffered smoke inhalation, the Fire Department said.
A search of the house continued late Wednesday afternoon, but the Fire Department has learned that other children who lived in the house were not there. A total of six children live in the home, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar has learned.
The Fire Department said the first-floor unit where the blaze broke out had no working smoke detectors.