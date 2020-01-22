  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Three people are now in custody after a shooting led police on a chase that ended with a violent crash in Lincoln Square.

Police said it all began when someone in a car shot a man behind a funeral home on Armitage near Kimball.

Chicago police began chasing the vehicle, and someone inside started shooting at officers.

The chase continued until the car crashed near Western and Montrose.

The people in the car were arrested and a gun was found at the scene.

The 43-year-old man shot near the funeral home was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.