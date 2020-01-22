CHICAGO (CBS) — Two former officers convicted in federal court for their role in using phony arrest warrants for wrong raids and theft now face civil lawsuits from those whose homes were invaded in 2017 and 2018.

CPD Sgt. Xavier Elizondo and Officer David Salgado were relieved of their police duties in 2018.

“Those two officers have since been convicted in federal court,” said attorney John Lovey, who is representing Irene Simmons and Micaela Cruz in the civil suit. “This perpetuated under the CPD and nobody did any about it. It took the FBI to get involved.”

Also named in the lawsuit is the city of Chicago for what attorneys said was a code of silence within the department.

The women said the officers came into their homes, guns drawn, ransacked their homes under the guise of getting information from unnamed informants.

Simmons was alone with her granddaughter when police invaded her home. The officers said they had warrants to enter and charged Simmons with a narcotics crime that was later dropped.

According to the attorneys representing the women, both said the officers used fake search warrants to make their way into their homes, plant drugs and falsify charges.

Cruz said the wrong raid has permanently affected her children.

“They cannot even hear a knock at the door without being scared,” Cruz said, who added that she has tried to get therapy for them but they refuse to go because they are still afraid.

“My daughter and son do not want to talk to anyone,” Cruz said. “(They) do not trust anyone.”

For her, the effects linger.

“I get nervous and panic attacks when I see blue lights,” Cruz said. “Now I just have more fear and anxiety.”

Lovey added that the wrong raids came under false information.

“Those police officers were caught by the FBI robbing, embezzling, creating false police reports, creating false search warrants,” Lovey said. “All in a scheme to get into people’s houses, steal money, kickback some of that money to informants and generally engage in a wide spread pattern of mayhem.”

Elizondo and Salgado will be sentenced in federal court in February.

Micaela Cruz says police wrongly raided her home and pointed guns at her and her four children. Cruz says the kids are terrified of police. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/aG2E35u78Z — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) January 22, 2020

CBS 2 will have more on this story at 5:00 and 6:00.