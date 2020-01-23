  • CBS 2On Air

By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Just as predicted, light snow has been falling most of the day, but temperatures are above freezing.

Accumulations have been light.

This slow-moving wintry system stays with us for two more days.

On Thursday night, light snow will continue but will go on to change to rain for most. The low is 32.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 01.24.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Friday, look for rain mixed with some snow. The northwest suburbs and points north and west may remain all snow, leading to additional accumulations of a few inches.

Rain may change back to snow Friday evening. If it does, it could mean several inches of snow for west suburban communities during the morning rush, but if not, it could mean just rain.

Weekend Forecast: 01.24.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Saturday, look for light snow showers mixed with a little rain that will be ending gradually through the day.

Beyond that, a less active pattern lies ahead. Cloudy skies become the rule after Saturday.

Temperatures will stay in the upper 30s for highs, and upper 20s for lows.