HAREVY, Ill. (CBS) — Harvey police Chief Eddie Winters told CBS 2 Thursday night that the mayor placed him on administrative leave.
Winters said Mayor Christopher Clark informed him of the move by personal email. He called the move “totally unexpected,” and said does not want to reveal reasons the mayor gave for it.
Harvey Ald. Dominique Randle-EL said the mayor plans to discuss the reason for placing Winters on leave at a Monday Harvey City Council meeting.
Before getting hired in June 2019, Winters worked for the Chicago Police Department for 25 years.
Randle-EL said Robert Collins Jr., former chief of the Dolton Police Department, will serve as interim police chief.