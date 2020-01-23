



Craving Italian food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian spots around Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Chicago-area buyers tend to spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small business owners build an email marketing strategy. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Chicago-area restaurants rose to $30 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Giordano’s

Topping the list is a member of the Giordano’s chain. Located at 130 E. Randolph (between Stetson Avenue and Beaubien Court) in the Loop, the Italian spot, which offers pizza and salads, is the most popular Italian restaurant in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 2,669 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sapori Trattoria

Photo: Sapori Trattoria/Yelp

Sapori Trattoria, located at 2701 N. Halsted St. (between Schubert Avenue and Diversey Pky), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Italian spot, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 2,184 reviews.

3. Quartino Ristorante

Photo: Michelle D./Yelp

Quartino Ristorante, a wine bar and Italian spot in the Near North, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 4,614 Yelp reviews. Head over to 626 N. State St. to see for yourself.

4. Eataly

photo: amy h./yelp

Over in the Near North, check out Eataly – Chicago, which has earned four stars out of 3,704 reviews on Yelp. You can find the specialty food and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, at 43 E. Ohio St. (between Wabash Avenue and Rush Street).

5. Pizzeria Via Stato

Photo: Pizzeria Via Stato/Yelp

And then there’s Pizzeria Via Stato, a Near North favorite with four stars out of 157 reviews. Stop by 620 N. State St. to hit up the sports bar and Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time you’re in the mood.