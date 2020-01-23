CHICAGO (CBS)– Young athletes with disabilities are invited to the Chicago Children’s museum for a special event.
Participants can try activities such as roller sled hockey, handcycling, wheelchair racing, boccia and yoga. Guests can also stay for the museum’s multisensory exhibits and activities.
The event will be held on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.
Play For All events are held every second Saturday of the month.
The first 250 visitors to register receive free admission. Guests can register here.