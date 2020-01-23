  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– If you missed seeing Barack and Michelle Obama’s portraits in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, you are in luck.

The Smithsonian announced a five-city tour of the Obama portraits and Chicago is on the list.

From June 18 to Aug. 15 of 2021, the portraits, by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, will be on display at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Officials said Wiley and Sherald are the first African American artists to have been selected for the National Portrait Gallery’s official portraits of a President or First Lady.