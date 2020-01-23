CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and seriously wounded Thursday evening in Rogers Park.
The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of North Bosworth Avenue, near North Shore Avenue.
The 33-year-old man was on the sidewalk when two men walked up to him and one took out a handgun and fired shots, police said.
The man was wounded in the chest and was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was in serious condition, police said.
Area North detectives were investigating Thursday night.