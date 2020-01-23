Bulls Overcome Big Performance By Karl-Anthony Towns, Beat TimberwolvesZach LaVine scored 25 points, Lauri Markkanen added 21 and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big performance by Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the skidding Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago Fire FC Introduces New Head Coach Raphael WickyThis offseason has been one of change for the Chicago Fire FC -- new ownership, a new stadium, new branding, new team core, and now a new head honcho.

Sox Player's 'Kopech Kut' Raises $10K For Kids: 'I'm In A Position To Help People'"I don't have much to complain about. And yet, I find myself complaining. I'm in a position to help people that are less privileged than I am. And so I feel that if I don't do something with that, then I'm failing myself and my community."

Joel Quenneville Returns To United Center With Florida Panthers, Who Beat BlackhawksThe Florida Panthers got Joel Quenneville a win in his return to Chicago, using a hat trick by Frank Vatrano to beat the Blackhawks on Tuesday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Quenneville Comes Back To Chicago, As A Rival With The Florida PanthersJoel Quenneville - recently named the NHL’s Coach of the Decade – returned to the United Center with the Florida Panthers Tuesday night.

Cubs Acquire Relief Pitcher Travis Lakins From Red SoxThe 25-year-old right-hander debuted with Boston last season and posted a 3.86 ERA in 16 games.