CHICAGO (CBS)– Be careful on your Thursday morning commute, roads are slick as snow moves into the Chicago area.
Light snowfall and some wintry mix around #Chicago to start this Thursday. Get used to it! pic.twitter.com/IRuNF45pvh
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 23, 2020
Light snow and a wintry mix are expected to continue throughout the day.
Rain and freezing rain are expected through Saturday.
Accum through the event. Lots of it will melt with rain mixed in pic.twitter.com/9VtvXrQgNI
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 23, 2020
The Chicago area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Thursday into Friday.
Tomorrow more mixed precip works in pic.twitter.com/s88i0cUy5K
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 23, 2020
Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 30s throughout the weekend.
The snow will wrap up Saturday.