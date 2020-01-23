Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Snow, Wintry Mix

CHICAGO (CBS)– Be careful on your Thursday morning commute, roads are slick as snow moves into the Chicago area.

Light snow and a wintry mix are expected to continue throughout the day.

Rain and freezing rain are expected through Saturday.

The Chicago area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow Thursday into Friday.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the upper 30s throughout the weekend.

The snow will wrap up Saturday.

 