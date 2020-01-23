TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Tinley Park were searching for two suspects after a woman was robbed at gunpoint in her own garage and a man was carjacked.
The robbery happened just after 5 p.m. Wednesday in the 17800 block of Woburn Road, police said.
The woman said she was getting out of her car in her garage when two men came up. They both had their faces partially concealed and they both had guns, police said.
The men took personal property from the woman and drove off in a light-colored sport-utility vehicle or minivan, police said.
Shortly afterward, a man told police his vehicle was carjacked in the 17600 block of Duvan Drive. The man was approached by two men with guns who matched the description of the robbers who assailed the woman, police said.
The men forced the victims from their vehicle and drove off in it, police said.
Police found the occupied stolen vehicle and chased the suspects for a short time, but gave up on the chase for community safety reasons. The vehicle was later found empty in Orland Park.
No one was in custody Thursday afternoon, and the investigation continued.