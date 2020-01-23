



— A group of University of Wisconsin-Platteville students passed through O’Hare International Airport after returning to the U.S. from Wuhan, China – and they were being watched Thursday night for coronavirus.

UW-Platteville said Thursday that six students arrived on campus Tuesday after traveling recently to Wuhan. Two of the six students live in Wuhan, the university said.

According to CBS affiliates in Milwaukee and Madison, UW-Platteville officials said the two Wuhan residents were screened at O’Hare.

None of the six students have shown signs of coronavirus infection, but their temperatures are being taken regularly as a precaution.

They are currently living together in one residence hall, but are not under quarantine or isolation, the university said.

The outbreak started in Wuhan, population 11 million. The city is shutting down outbound flights and trains.

Meanwhile, O’Hare International Airport this week officially started screening travelers arriving from China. Customs and Border Patrol added that the screening at O’Hare should be fully operational by Friday.

A man in his 30s was being treated this week for the coronavirus at a hospital outside of Seattle.

His was the first diagnosed case of the virus in the U.S.

The symptoms of a coronavirus infection include fever, cough and trouble breathing. In extreme situations, the symptoms can also include kidney failure, pneumonia, and even death.

So far, there is no vaccine. As of Thursday, an estimated 830 had fallen ill, and 25 people had died in China.