CHICAGO (CBS) — A jury has convicted a man in the murder of a woman in her west subrban Hinsdale home in 2017.
Dominic Sanders, 30, was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery in connection with the death of Andrea Urban.
The jury returned their verdict this afternoon following approximately three hours of deliberations and a nine-day-trial.
“The jury’s finding of guilty is the first step in ensuring that Mr. Sanders will be held accountable for the murder of Andrea Urban,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “This has been an extremely emotional case for all those involved
When officers responded to the home in the 700 block of Town Place they found Urban, a leukemia survivor and mother of two, lying dead on the kitchen floor with apparent knife wounds to her head and neck, authorities said.
Investigators learned that Sanders entered the house about 10 a.m. and, once he was inside, a fight ensued between him and Urban, prosecutors said. During the fight, he struck her repeatedly and slashed her throat before running away.
Sanders was arrested after an unrelated traffic violation in Will County, prosecutors said.