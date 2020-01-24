  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Susanne Leggett of Skokie.

The 73 year old white female, is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 180 pounds.

Susanne Leggett

A family member told CBS 2 that Leggett suffers from dementia and drove herself to choir practice in 2500 block Central Park in Evanston on Thursday shortly before 8 p.m. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Leggett has auburn hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a blue and red cape and black pants.

Leggett was driving a gray 2006 Nissan Altima with Illinois license plate, 9 4 0 2 5 6 7.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Leggett should contact the Skokie Police Department at 847-982 5900 or contact 911.