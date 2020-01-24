  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a rainy day and snow is on the way.

Roads will be slick for the Friday morning commute as rain continues to move through the Chicago area.

After rain all morning, snow will start to mix in Friday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will reach upper 30s to near 40.

There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 6 p.m. Friday that will go through Sunday at 12 a.m. The advisory is issued for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties.

Most areas can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow, most falling late Friday night into Saturday morning.