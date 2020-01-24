CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a rainy day and snow is on the way.
Roads will be slick for the Friday morning commute as rain continues to move through the Chicago area.
Our weather is like a box of chocolates…you never know what you're gonna get. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/x1ExyCDS1A
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 24, 2020
After rain all morning, snow will start to mix in Friday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will reach upper 30s to near 40.
New Winter Weather Advisory issued for the area shaded in purple. 3-6" possible from this evening through Saturday pic.twitter.com/xMHAcNM7O5
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 24, 2020
There will be a Winter Weather Advisory in effect at 6 p.m. Friday that will go through Sunday at 12 a.m. The advisory is issued for Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will counties.
Part two of this long term storm will bring some moderate snow to the area tonight into Saturday pic.twitter.com/J2GvxD4Nsr
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) January 24, 2020
Most areas can expect 2 to 4 inches of snow, most falling late Friday night into Saturday morning.