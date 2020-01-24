CHICAGO (CBS) — An update on a story that first broke on CBS 2.
At Sunset Ridge Middle School in Northfield, an employee is on the run, accused of placing a camera in a school bathroom.
CBS 2 first reported David Garcia was hired even though he had a criminal background.
Now, we have learned the school is conducting fingerprint criminal background checks on off of its vendors.
The school district also rechecked the Illinois sex offender database, the National sex offender database, and the Statewide Murderer and Violent Offender Against Youth database. None of the employees working for the school’s vendors were listed on any database, school officials said.
Parents have told police they recognized their children on the cell phone camera.
A special board of education meeting will be held at the school on Sunday at 5:30 p.m..