CHICAGO (CBS) — Joshua Alexander, a teachers’ aide in the Oak Lawn school district, has been charged with four counts of sex crimes against a student.
Police did not say where Alexander worked.
Last month, Oak Lawn police received a complaint regarding sexual conduct between a local teacher’s aide and a juvenile student.
The investigation into the complaint resulted in Alexander, 29, being charged with three counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse, one count of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and one count of Grooming.
On Friday, Alexander was transported to the Bridgeview courthouse where his bond was set at $500,000.
He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim, members of the victim’s family or anyone under the age of 18.
Alexander is due back in court on Feb. 20.