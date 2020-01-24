  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting at a Walgreens in Chatham.

A 27-year-old man, waiting in line at the pharmacy drive-thu to pick up a prescription, was fatally shot in the head.

Police said several drivers were waiting to pick up medicine at the Walgreens on State Street near 75th Street just after 1 p.m. when a black car pulled up.

Someone in the black car fired shots.

There was a woman in the car with the man who was shot. Police said she had some injuries from broken glass, but is expected to recover.

No one has been arrested.