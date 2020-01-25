CHICAGO (CBS) — The weather system that has brought us dreary, rainy, snowy conditions for a couple of days continues to move slowly to the east.
After a lull in our precipitation, we’ll see some bursts of moderate snowfall as snow out west moves toward the city. Although the snow will increase in intensity at times, no more than a couple of inches should fall throughout the day.
Temps today are seasonable, in the middle 30s.
In fact, the whole week is mostly cloudy and uneventful with temps that don’t stray much in either direction.