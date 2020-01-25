SoxFest Debuts New Players And High ExpectationsThe White Sox have been drumming up excitement all offseason and the club kicked off SoxFest 2020 at McCormick Place with high expectations.

White Sox Pitcher Dallas Keuchel Is First Player From 2017 Houston Astros To Apologize For Sign-Stealing SchemeNew White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel has become the first member of the 2017 Houston Astros to offer a public apology for the team's sign-stealing scheme during their run to the World Series championship.

Bears Raise Ticket Prices For Next Season"We understand you have options when it comes to spending your discretionary income and we hope you have seen value in your commitment to us."

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 Picks: Can Brock Lesnar Go The Distance?Royal Rumble, headlined by the annual 30-man and 30-woman over-the-top-rope matches, starts WWE down the road to WrestleMania this Sunday.

Bulls Overcome Big Performance By Karl-Anthony Towns, Beat TimberwolvesZach LaVine scored 25 points, Lauri Markkanen added 21 and the Chicago Bulls overcame a big performance by Karl-Anthony Towns to beat the skidding Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chicago Fire FC Introduces New Head Coach Raphael WickyThis offseason has been one of change for the Chicago Fire FC -- new ownership, a new stadium, new branding, new team core, and now a new head honcho.