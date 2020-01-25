NAPERVILLE (CBS) — Two armed men stole money and cigarettes from a gas station in Naperville early Saturday.
The two offenders entered the gas station in the 1900 block of Brookdale Road, each displayed a handgun and then fled the area in a black-colored sedan. No one was injured.
The offenders are described as:
Suspect No. 1, male, 5 feet, 6 inches, slender build, mustache, dark colored mask and a hooded sweatshirt, pants, and boots.
Suspect No. 2, male, 5 feet, 6 inches, medium build, dark colored mask and a hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.
If anyone has information regarding these crimes, they are encouraged to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.