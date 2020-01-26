CHICAGO (CBS) — If you were shocked to see a double whammy of stunning news by the Chicago Bears this morning, no they didn’t really get new owners who traded star linebacker Khalil Mack for $1.

The team’s official Twitter account was hacked Sunday morning by a group calling itself OurMine.

The group first sent out a tweet claiming the Bears had a new owner, Saudi royal advisor Turki al-Sheikh, and tagging his Twitter account, @turki_alalshikh.

A short time later, the hackers revealed it was all a joke, writing they did it to “show people that everything is hackable” and advertising security services.. The group’s Twitter account has since been taken down.

While the Bears’ account was still hacked, a Detroit Lions fan group proposed trading Mack for a 6th round draft pick, and the hackers replied “Done for 1$”

The Bears later gained control of their Twitter account again, deleted the group’s tweets, and apologized to fans, saying “We’re back in the game & ready for the Pro Bowl.”

Apologies that our account was compromised this morning. We're back in the game & ready for the Pro Bowl. 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 26, 2020

The hack caught the attention of recently retired Bears offensive lineman Kylle Long, who tweeted “Who his gonna break the news to Virginia that the Bears twitter has been hacked?”

“I can assure you she will not be amused, she is all football!” he added in another tweet.