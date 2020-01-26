  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured late Saturday night, when a woman who was driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into their squad car in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Police said the officers were responding to a call of a car fire around 11:45 p.m., and had their siren and emergency lights activated as they were headed south on Pulaski Road.

As the officers approached the intersection of Pulaski and Erie Street, a black 202 Volkswagen sedan made a left turn onto Pulaski, hitting the squad car.

The two male officers were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The 60-year-old woman who was driving the Volkswagen was arrested, and police said the crash was alcohol-related.