CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago police officers were injured late Saturday night, when a woman who was driving under the influence of alcohol crashed into their squad car in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.
Police said the officers were responding to a call of a car fire around 11:45 p.m., and had their siren and emergency lights activated as they were headed south on Pulaski Road.
As the officers approached the intersection of Pulaski and Erie Street, a black 202 Volkswagen sedan made a left turn onto Pulaski, hitting the squad car.
The two male officers were taken to the hospital in good condition.
The 60-year-old woman who was driving the Volkswagen was arrested, and police said the crash was alcohol-related.