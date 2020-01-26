CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old has died, three days after he and his grandfather were critically injured in a fire at their home in the Burnside neighborhood.
The fire started around 4:30 p.m. Wedensday at a single-family home at 735 E 91st St. Neighbors knew people were inside.
As firefighters searched the home, they found a 94-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy in a first-floor bedroom. Both had breathed in too much smoke, and were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition
Two-year-old Jacurion Lewis was pronounced dead at Comer Children’s Hospital around 9 a.m. Saturday. An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.
An update on his grandfather’s condition was not available Sunday morning.
No one else was in the home at the time of the fire. Other children live in the house, but were not there at the time.
The Chicago Fire Department said investigators determined the fire was the result of an electrical malfunction in a faulty space heater.