BREAKING NEWS:Former NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant, 4 Others Killed In Helicopter Crash Near LA
  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    5:30 PMCBS 2 Sunday News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMGrammy Red Carpet Live
    7:00 PMThe 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Helicopter Crash, Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers


CHICAGO (CBS) — The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves across the nation, after the superstar and four other people were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Bryant, 41, was named as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month. He is ranked 3rd all-time in points in NBA history. He won five NBA titles in his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Former teammate Pau Gasol, who helped Kobe lead the Lakers to back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, wrote on Twitter that he was “beyond devastated.”

“My big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it,” he wrote.

FROM CBS LOS ANGELES: Fans, Celebs Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

Former Bulls guard and Chicago native Dwyane Wade issued a tweet reading: “Nooooooooooo God please No!”

“I’m completely in shock & disbelief,” Bulls television announcer Stacey King wrote in a tweet. “My heart hurts for his wife & 3 young daughters. Like many others around the world that this amazing human being touched not just as a player but as a person I just don’t want this to be true. #ripkobe

Though he didn’t name Bryant in his tweet, Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen wrote on Twitter that he was “stunned” shortly after news of the fatal helicopter crash broke on TMZ.

Bulls guard Zach LaVine wrote that he was “shook” by news of Bryant’s death.

“More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family,” he wrote on Twitter.

Ron Harper played on three of the six Chicago Bulls championship teams in the 1990s and then played alongside Bryant on the Lakers. He simply wrote, “R.I.P my brother…….” with icons showing hands clasped in prayer, hearts, and goats – for “greatest of all time.” It included a link to a photo of the pair on the court together.

 