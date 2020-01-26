



The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant has sent shockwaves across the nation, after the superstar and four other people were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Bryant, 41, was named as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month. He is ranked 3rd all-time in points in NBA history. He won five NBA titles in his 20 seasons with the Lakers.

Former teammate Pau Gasol, who helped Kobe lead the Lakers to back-to-back NBA titles in 2009 and 2010, wrote on Twitter that he was “beyond devastated.”

“My big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it,” he wrote.

Beyond devastated… my big brother… I can’t, I just can’t believe it — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 26, 2020

FROM CBS LOS ANGELES: Fans, Celebs Mourn Death Of Kobe Bryant

Former Bulls guard and Chicago native Dwyane Wade issued a tweet reading: “Nooooooooooo God please No!”

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

“I’m completely in shock & disbelief,” Bulls television announcer Stacey King wrote in a tweet. “M y heart hurts for his wife & 3 young daughters. Like many others around the world that this amazing human being touched not just as a player but as a person I just don’t want this to be true. #ripkobe “

I'm completely in shock & disbelief to hear of the passing of @kobebryant my heart hurts for his wife & 3 young daughters. Like many others around the world that this amazing human being touched not just as a player but as a person I just don't want this to be true. #ripkobe — Stacey King (@Stacey21King) January 26, 2020

Though he didn’t name Bryant in his tweet, Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen wrote on Twitter that he was “stunned” shortly after news of the fatal helicopter crash broke on TMZ.

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

Absolutely crushed about Kobe Bryant. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Bill Wennington (@34billy42) January 26, 2020

Bulls guard Zach LaVine wrote that he was “shook” by news of Bryant’s death.

“More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family,” he wrote on Twitter.

I’m shook….. idk what to think right now — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

More then just basketball man he has 4 daughters… life is crazy. Thoughts and prayers to his family. — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) January 26, 2020

Ron Harper played on three of the six Chicago Bulls championship teams in the 1990s and then played alongside Bryant on the Lakers. He simply wrote, “R.I.P my brother…….” with icons showing hands clasped in prayer, hearts, and goats – for “greatest of all time.” It included a link to a photo of the pair on the court together.