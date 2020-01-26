CHICAGO (CBS) — Former First Lady Michelle Obama has won a GRAMMY Award for Best Spoken Word Album, for her audiobook “Becoming.”
Obama surprised the world when she made an appearance at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards last year, and this year, she earned her own award.
The audiobook documents Obama’s journey from being a little girl on Chicago’s South Side to becoming a lawyer to finally becoming First Lady of the United States.
Obama beat out nominees Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt, and Dan Zitt for “Beastie Boys Book,” Eric Alexandrakis for “I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor,” John Waters for “Mr. Know-It-All,” and Sekou Andrews & The String Theory.
Be sure to tune in at 6 p.m. for GRAMMY Red Carpet Live, followed by the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at 7 p.m., only on CBS 2 and streaming on CBS All Access.