CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 37-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
Jalene Johnson was last seen in the area of 61st Street and Kenwood Avenue, wearing a blue and white hooded sweat shirt with a gray sweat shirt beneath, and green Capri pants, white socks, and denim shoes, police said.
She is an African-American female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.