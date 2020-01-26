BREAKING NEWS:Former NBA Superstar Kobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Daughter Killed In Helicopter Crash Near LA
CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were searching for a 37-year-old woman who was last seen Saturday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

Jalene Johnson was last seen in the area of 61st Street and Kenwood Avenue, wearing a blue and white hooded sweat shirt with a gray sweat shirt beneath, and green Capri pants, white socks, and denim shoes, police said.

Jalene Johnson

Jalene Johnson, 37, was last seen at 61st Street and Kenwood Avenue on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (Credit: Chicago Police)

She is an African-American female standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.