Fans, Fellow Players Mourn Death Of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant; 'Words Can't Even Come Close To Describing It'Bryant, 41, was named as a nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last month.

Chicago Native, NBA Veteran Kendall Gill Mourns Kobe Bryant The world was mourning the loss Sunday of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others.

Bears' Twitter Account Hacked; Announces New Owners And Trade Of Khalil MackThe team's official Twitter account was hacked Sunday morning by a group calling itself OurMine.

Fortified White Sox Say They're Ready To Contend AgainThe AL Central title — and more — may be within reach as the White Sox emerge from a rebuild and an offseason filled with free agent signings.

Zach LaVine Scores 44 As Bulls Beat Cavaliers 118-106"Zach LaVine was just unbelievable — driving, shooting, making back-door cuts — he did it in every way," Bulls coach Jim Boylen said.