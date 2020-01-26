CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for an elderly man from northwest Indiana, who has been missing since Saturday night, and might be suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
Portage police officers responded to the 2300 block of Willowcreek Road shortly after 9 p.m., after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Officers found 82-year-old Joseph Thomas’ blue Toyota running, but unoccupied, with his cell phone inside. Investigators determined he was last seen walking into a nearby hotel at 5:30 p.m., and asking the clerk for directions to his home in Gary.
Police contacted his family, who informed officers he might be diabetic, and possibly suffering from undiagnosed Alzheimer’s.
Officers searched the area between the hotel and Thomas’ home, and tried to track him with a police K-9, but lost his trail.
Thomas is a 5-foot-8, 190-pound African American man, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, and possibly a knit stocking cap.
Anyone who sees him should call Portage police at 219-762-3122.